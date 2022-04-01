Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures bounce as investors assess start of new quarter, bond market recession indicator

April 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose early Thursday as investors assessed a new quarter of trading and a troublesome bond market recession indicator. Investors were also awaiting the official jobs report for March, which the Labor Department will release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Dow futures gained 90 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures added 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% to kick off the first trading session of the second quarter.

