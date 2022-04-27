Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are mixed as investors consider Tuesday’s sharp losses, earnings reports

April 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday night after the major averages continued their April sell-off amid concerns of an economic slowdown, and Wall Street considered earnings that came in after the bell. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 65 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.3%. Major tech stocks continued their declines in after-hours trading.

