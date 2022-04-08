Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Macro hedge funds post gains amid high volatility in Q1

April 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Macro funds this year posted their highest first-quarter performance since 1993, as fund managers navigated well amid high volatile markets, a report by hedge fund data provider HFR showed on Thursday. Macro hedge funds, which bet on macroeconomics trends, rose 7.7% in the quarter, according to a macro fund index, helped by skyrocketing commodities prices, rising interest rates and inflation.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Repeat Securities Violator David J. Bunevacz, Step-Daughter Mary Hayca Bunevacz, and Three Related Companies with Federal Securities Violations
  2. Macro hedge funds post gains amid high volatility in Q1
  3. Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa from Omaha’ and bitcoin’s ‘enemy number one’
  4. Warren Buffett made about $650 million on HP after stake was revealed
  5. Stock futures little changed following Thursday’s comeback as investors assess Fed plans

Search


Categories