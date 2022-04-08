(Reuters) Macro funds this year posted their highest first-quarter performance since 1993, as fund managers navigated well amid high volatile markets, a report by hedge fund data provider HFR showed on Thursday. Macro hedge funds, which bet on macroeconomics trends, rose 7.7% in the quarter, according to a macro fund index, helped by skyrocketing commodities prices, rising interest rates and inflation.
