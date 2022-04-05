Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds’ confidence level remains resilient

April 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Confidence levels reported by hedge funds remain resilient despite a number of prevailing headwinds impacting the global economy, including the war in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions being imposed, consumer price inflation being at a 40-year high, not forgetting new regulatory and compliance demands. Through the end of February, hedge fund returns have been mixed. While some fund strategies have experienced a challenging start to the year, others have thrived.

