(Opalesque) Confidence levels reported by hedge funds remain resilient despite a number of prevailing headwinds impacting the global economy, including the war in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions being imposed, consumer price inflation being at a 40-year high, not forgetting new regulatory and compliance demands. Through the end of February, hedge fund returns have been mixed. While some fund strategies have experienced a challenging start to the year, others have thrived.

