Global private debt funds secured $33bn of capital through 22 funds in Q1 2022

April 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global private debt funds secured $33bn of capital through 22 funds in Q1 2022, a softer quarter compared to Q1 2021, which saw $43bn raised by 59 funds, said a study. According to Preqin’s Private Debt Quarterly Report, this trend is partially driven by significant macro risks as well as potential over-allocation by some investors, following 2021 which was a record year for private debt fundraising. “The private debt funds enter 2022 with a softer quarter compared to the same period in 2021,” the report pointed out.

