(CNBC) San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is worried about inflation, telling an audience Tuesday that the high cost of living is causing a heavy burden on society. “I understand that inflation is as harmful as not having a job,” she said, “that if you have a job and you can’t pay your bills, or I feel like I can’t save for what I need to do, then that’s keeping you up at night.
Fed’s Mary Daly says high inflation ‘is as harmful as not having a job,’ pledges rate hikes ahead
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.