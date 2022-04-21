Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Daly says the economy can handle rate hikes, but a mild recession is possible

April 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly acknowledged Wednesday that a near-certain series of interest rate hikes over the coming months could tip the economy into a shallow recession, though she noted that isn’t her expectation. Responding to the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in more than 40 years, the central bank official said she foresees “an expeditious march” through the year toward benchmark interest rates that would neither stimulate nor repress growth

