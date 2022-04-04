(Reuters) Investors pumped in $18.9 billion into equities and $6.3 billion into bonds in the last week after weeks of outflows as BoFA strategists warned against reading too much into the recent rally in stocks. U.S. stocks (.SPX) bounced nearly 9% since mid-March, cutting their year-to-date losses to less than 5% by March 31 and bringing them to within striking distance of a record high struck in early January.

To read this article: