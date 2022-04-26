Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow stages big reversal Monday, closing up by more than 200 points

April 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average cut a nearly 500-point intraday loss Monday as technology names like Microsoft rallied amid falling interest rates. The blue-chip average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46. The index was down as much as 488 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% to 4,296.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% at 13,004.85.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Issues $6 Million Award to Five Whistleblowers
  2. UBS beats expectations for the first quarter; continues to reduce Russia exposure
  3. Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s buyout deal
  4. Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
  5. Dow stages big reversal Monday, closing up by more than 200 points

Search


Categories