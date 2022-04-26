(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average cut a nearly 500-point intraday loss Monday as technology names like Microsoft rallied amid falling interest rates. The blue-chip average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46. The index was down as much as 488 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% to 4,296.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% at 13,004.85.

To read this article: