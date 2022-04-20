(CNBC) Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that Americans are spending heartily, even as inflation continues to roil the economy. “In the month of March ’22 versus March ’21, the consumer … spent about 13% more than they did last year,” Moynihan said. “But importantly, in the first couple weeks in April, that number’s moved back to 18%, indicating faster spending in consumers,” he added.

