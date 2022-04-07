Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto exchange Binance.US valued at $4.5 bln in first external funding round

April 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Crypto exchange Binance.US said on Wednesday it had raised more than $200 million in a seed funding round at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion. Launched in 2019, the company is operated by BAM Trading services, the U.S. partner of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume. Binance.US and Binance have a licensing agreement but operate as separate legal entities.

