(CNBC) Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday. The stock slid about 3% in extended trading.

Here are the results:

Earnings per share (EPS): $24.62 per share, vs. $25.91 expected, according to Refinitiv

Revenue : $68.01 billion, vs. $68.11 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

YouTube advertising revenue: $6.87 billion vs. $7.51 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

