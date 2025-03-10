Alternative Investment News

Qatar is actively enhancing its venture capital (VC) landscape through a strategic initiative led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Launched in February 2024, the QIA’s “Fund of Funds” program commits over $1 billion to international and regional VC funds, aiming to invigorate the local startup ecosystem by bridging funding gaps and attracting global expertise to Doha. ?

Over the past year, the program has made significant strides, deploying nearly half of its allocated capital. Six VC firms, including notable names like B Capital and Builders VC, have been selected, with two already establishing offices in Doha and the remaining four in the process of doing so. This move aligns with Qatar’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and position itself as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The QIA is currently evaluating an additional eight VC firms for inclusion in the program, which could bring the total investment close to the $1 billion mark. This expansion underscores Qatar’s commitment to fostering a robust venture capital environment, providing startups with the necessary resources and support to thrive both locally and internationally.

By leveraging its sovereign wealth, Qatar aims to attract leading venture capital funds and entrepreneurs, thereby developing a strong startup and VC ecosystem. This initiative not only seeks to spur investment, growth, and innovation across the nation but also to close the existing funding gap for local and regional entrepreneurs. ?

This strategic endeavor reflects Qatar’s dedication to economic diversification and its ambition to become a pivotal player in the global venture capital arena.