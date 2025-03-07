Alternative Investment News

Here’s a summary of some of the latest hedge fund news as of March 7, 2025:

Hedge funds have faced a rocky start to 2025, with market volatility wiping out a significant portion of their gains for the year. According to reports, a Goldman Sachs note indicates that hedge funds have relinquished about half of their 2025 profits due to challenging market conditions, particularly a tech stock selloff that hit popular trades hard. This reversal comes after a period of optimism, with funds struggling to adapt to rapid shifts in momentum driven by broader economic uncertainties.

Elsewhere, BlackRock and Fidelity are stepping up competition with hedge funds by launching trend-chasing strategies via ETFs. This move, timed after a tough February for trend-following hedge funds, aims to democratize access to sophisticated investment approaches traditionally reserved for elite investors. It’s a sign of the evolving landscape where traditional hedge fund models face pressure from cheaper, more accessible alternatives.

On a different note, some hedge funds are bucking the trend with standout performances. For instance, Triata, a hedge fund, posted a 39% gain, fueled by excitement around Chinese stocks tied to innovations like DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics. This highlights how specific market niches, particularly in emerging tech, can still yield big wins amid a broader slowdown.

There’s also buzz around regulatory shifts and strategic pivots. Hedge funds are reportedly pushing back against new leverage limits, arguing that such restrictions misunderstand their risk management context—a tension reminiscent of past clashes with oversight bodies. Meanwhile, firms like Viking Global have made headlines by snapping up shares in companies like Boeing and doubling down on JPMorgan Chase, signaling confidence in select sectors despite the choppy environment.