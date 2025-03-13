Alternative Investment News

HedgeCo.Net (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)



The crypto market’s post-election euphoria has hit a wall, and hedge funds are feeling the sting. After a Trump-fueled rally sent digital assets soaring in November 2024, a brutal four-week stretch has seen $4.75 billion bleed out of crypto investment products, wiping out those gains and then some. Total assets under management (AUM) have cratered from a peak of $181 billion to $142 billion, according to CoinDesk data—a 22% drop that’s raising eyebrows among alternative investment pros.

The numbers tell a stark story. Last week alone, $876 million flowed out of crypto funds, with U.S. investors leading the charge, yanking $922 million from the market. Bitcoin-focused products bore the brunt, shedding $756 million, while short-Bitcoin strategies lost $19.8 million, hinting that even the bears might be losing conviction. Across the pond, European and Canadian funds eked out modest inflows—$26 million and $15 million, respectively—but it’s cold comfort against the broader rout.

What’s behind the reversal? Macro jitters and profit-taking, for starters. Trump’s victory sparked a speculative frenzy, with Bitcoin climbing over 21% since November 5 and the CoinDesk 20 Index up 30%. But as tariff threats and Fed hawkishness crept into the narrative, risk assets—including crypto—took a hit. “The market got ahead of itself,” one hedge fund manager told HedgeCo.Net on condition of anonymity. “Election hype priced in a crypto-friendly utopia that hasn’t materialized yet.”

Hedge funds, long the agile players in alternatives, are now at a crossroads. The outflow data suggests a tactical retreat, particularly from U.S.-based managers who dominate the space. Yet some see opportunity in the ashes. Solana (SOL), XRP, and SUI funds bucked the trend with inflows of $17 million, $6.8 million, and $2.8 million, respectively—proof that altcoins are still drawing speculative bets. “Bitcoin’s dominance is slipping,” says Alex Thornton, a crypto strategist at ZX Squared Capital. “Smart money’s rotating into layer-1 plays with real upside.”

For hedge funds, the playbook’s shifting. Those who rode the post-election wave with leveraged Bitcoin positions are nursing losses, but the savvier ones are pivoting to distressed assets and altcoin arbitrage. One multi-strategy fund source hinted at a new $200 million allocation targeting undervalued tokens, betting on a Q2 rebound. “Volatility’s our friend,” they said. “This dip’s a buying signal if you’ve got the stomach.”

Still, risks loom large. The Fed’s December hawkishness spooked markets, and with inflation data due later this month, another shoe could drop. Crypto’s uncorrelated allure—once a hedge fund staple—feels shaky when BTC tracks equities’ every twitch. And while prices remain above pre-election levels (Bitcoin’s still up 21% since November), the momentum’s gone. “We’re in a consolidation phase,” notes Sarah Kline of HFR. “Funds that overextended are getting burned.”

Institutional appetite hasn’t vanished—spot BTC ETFs saw $908 million in inflows last Friday—but the mood’s cautious. Hedge funds thrive in chaos, and this pullback could separate the wheat from the chaff. For now, the alt-investment crowd’s watching closely. Is this a blip or the start of a deeper unwind? The next few weeks will tell.