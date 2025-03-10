Alternative Investment News

AI Private Equity Summary – 3/25/2025

March 10, 2025 : Permanent Link

Private equity is navigating a complex landscape today, with consolidation and strategic deals dominating headlines. Reuters reports that Walgreens Boots Alliance’s $10 billion take-private deal with Sycamore Partners, announced last week, continues to ripple through the sector. The transaction, set to close in Q4 2025, ends nearly a century of public trading for the pharmacy giant, spotlighting private equity’s role in retail turnarounds—though skepticism lingers given past failures like Toys R Us.

Elsewhere, posts on X highlight a shrinking industry footprint, with assets under management dropping 2% year-over-year to $4.7 trillion as of June 2024. Exits reached $468 billion, outpacing the $401 billion raised, signaling fundraising headwinds. Sentiment suggests state and local pension funds may be pulling back from private equity, wary of tax-base impacts, while top-tier funds consolidate capital.

Bain & Company’s recent analysis notes a 2024 dealmaking rebound, yet values remain below five-year averages. Buyout funds hold nearly double their 2019 assets, but flat exit values hint at a cautious 2025. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports BlackRock is pushing to unite public and private markets, a move that could reshape PE access.

From luxury to niche bets, last week saw Prada nearing a €1.5 billion acquisition of Versace and Garnett Station Partners closing a $1.2 billion fund, per X posts. With trade wars and regulatory scrutiny looming, private equity’s next moves will test its adaptability in a turbulent year ahead.

