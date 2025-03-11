Alternative Investment News

Private equity is in the spotlight today as market turbulence and strategic shifts dominate headlines. Goldman Sachs reported that hedge funds, often intertwined with private equity strategies, unwound single-stock positions last Friday at the highest level in over two years, a move echoing the de-risking frenzy of March 2020. This coincided with a 4% Nasdaq drop on Monday, fueled by recession fears tied to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. While this news centers on hedge funds, the ripple effects are felt in private equity, where leverage—currently at a five-year high of 2.9 times equity positions—amplifies the stakes. Investors are bracing for potential further unwinds, which could pressure private equity portfolios heavily exposed to crowded trades.

Elsewhere, private equity’s broader narrative is evolving. J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s report, Alternative Investments in 2025: Our Top Five Themes to Watch, highlights a robust outlook for the sector, with normalizing interest rates and deregulation poised to ignite dealmaking. The bank points to a rebound in mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs, with tech, industrials, and financials as prime targets—sectors where private equity thrives. Secondary market activity is also surging, with 9% to 10% of commitments trading annually, signaling a maturing industry ready to capitalize on economic tailwinds.

On the deal front, recent activity underscores private equity’s retail focus. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s $10 billion take-private deal with Sycamore Partners, announced last week, continues to reverberate. The transaction, potentially worth up to $23.7 billion with add-ons, marks a pivot for the struggling chain and reflects a trend of private equity snapping up undervalued public companies. Sycamore’s playbook—buy, restructure, and possibly sell off parts like Boots—mirrors strategies that have both succeeded and stumbled in retail’s private equity graveyard.

Meanwhile, Financial Planning suggests 2025 could see private equity go mainstream, driven by fractional ownership and lower entry points via interval funds. Experts like Atish Davda of EquityZen predict a shift from “whether” to “which” alternatives, with private equity poised to benefit from accessible structures and a hunt for yield. However, cautions linger—opaque due diligence and liquidity risks remain hurdles.

In sum, March 11 paints private equity as a sector at a crossroads: navigating market jitters with record leverage, seizing opportunities in a deregulated landscape, and broadening its reach. From high-stakes unwinds to blockbuster deals, it’s a dynamic moment for the industry.