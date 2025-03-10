Alternative Investment News

AI Hedge Fund Summary News – 3/10/2025

March 10, 2025 : Permanent Link

The hedge fund landscape saw notable activity today as market dynamics and strategic shifts took center stage. Reuters reported that EDL Capital, a macro-focused hedge fund, has delivered an impressive 17% return year-to-date through March 7, capitalizing on volatile March markets marked by significant bond yield sell-offs and currency swings. This outperforms the broader hedge fund industry, which sits at a modest 1.3% gain through February, per PivotalPath data.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs noted a continued sell-off of China equities by global hedge funds, marking the fourth consecutive week of divestment. The initial excitement around China’s low-cost AI startup DeepSeek has waned, prompting funds to cut long positions and add shorts, reflecting a cautious stance amid competitive pressures in the AI sector.

Sentiment on X suggests rising regulatory scrutiny, with posts highlighting concerns over hedge fund leverage nearing all-time highs. This comes as liquidity remains uneven, potentially setting the stage for an orderly—but closely watched—unwind of crowded trades. Elsewhere, the industry grapples with a challenging February aftermath, where giants like Millennium and Citadel posted lackluster returns, while Balyasny emerged as a standout with a 0.9% gain, per Bloomberg.

As the S&P 500 navigates tariff threats and economic uncertainty, hedge funds are adapting to a polarized market—balancing high-risk tech bets with a retreat from overexposed sectors like healthcare. Stay tuned as these trends unfold in a pivotal week ahead.

