U.S. stock futures are little changed after Nasdaq rallies to record high: Live updates

March 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted a record-high Friday, breaking its 2021 record, as stocks attempt to continue their weeks-long rally. Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell marginally, while Nasdaq-100 futures ticked slightly lower. Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 47 points, or 0.1%. Stocks have been racing higher, fueled by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, with the Nasdaq soaring to an all-time high on Friday.

