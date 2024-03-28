Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

TikTok makes $2.1 million TV ad buy as Senate reviews bill that could ban app

March 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) TikTok has launched a $2.1 million advertising campaign with a clear message for senators in tough reelection fights this year: Block the House bill that could effectively ban the app in the United States. “Think about the 5 million small business owners that rely on TikTok to provide for their families,” one purported TikTok user says in the ad. “To see all of that disappear would be so sad.”

