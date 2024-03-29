Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 closes at a fresh record, posts strongest first-quarter performance since 2019: Live updates

March 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The S&P 500 rose Thursday, registering its best first-quarter performance in five years. The broad market benchmark was up 0.11% to settle at 5,254.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47.29 points, or 0.12%, and finished at 39,807.37. Both indexes closed at records, and the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time high during the session. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.12% to end at 16,379.46.

