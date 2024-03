(CNBC) Micron said revenue rose to $5.82 billion from $3.69 billion in the year ago quarter. The company reported a net income of $793 million, up from a net loss of $2.3 billion in the same period last year. For its fiscal third quarter, Micron expects to report revenue of $6.6 billion, above the $6.02 billion expected by analysts.

