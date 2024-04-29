Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed following S&P 500?s best week since November: Live updates

April 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures inched higher Sunday night as the broad index came off its best week in several months. Traders are looking ahead to a week with more corporate earnings, key labor data and a Federal Reserve meeting. Futures tied to the index added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 58 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1

