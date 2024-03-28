Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Penthouse to prison: Sam Bankman-Fried’s journey from crypto king to convicted conman

March 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two years ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was a 30-year-old multibillionaire living in a $35 million Bahamas penthouse, partying with his pals while running one of the world’s most valuable crypto companies. Today, he’s a 32-year-old inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, waiting for a judge to tell him how long he’ll spend behind bars for masterminding “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

