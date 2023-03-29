Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried paid over $40 million to bribe at least one official in China, DOJ alleges in new indictment

March 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried paid out tens of millions of dollars worth of bribes to at least one Chinese government official, federal prosecutors alleged in a new indictment Tuesday. The indictment said accounts belonging to Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, were the target of a freezing order from Chinese police “in or around” November 2021.

