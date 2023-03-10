(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared speech this week to Congress took just a few minutes, but it changed everything. In those remarks, the central bank leader set out a new paradigm for how the Fed views its policy path, one that apparently will see even higher interest rates for a longer period of time than previously thought.
