(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. banking sector is strong but that the recent failure of some regional banks could cause ripple effects that slow down the economy. Powell described the banking system as “sound and resilient” but said the central bank was monitoring a change in the availability of credit for consumers and businesses.
Financial conditions are tightening after SVB’s collapse and could slow the economy, Powell says
