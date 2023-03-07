Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s Powell heads to Capitol Hill this week, and he’s going to have his hands full

March 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to appear before Congress with a tall task: Persuade legislators that he’s committed to bringing down inflation while not pulling down the rest of the economy at the same time. Markets have been on tenterhooks wondering whether he can pull it off. Sentiment in recent days has been more optimistic, but that can swing the other way in a hurry should the central bank leader stumble this week during his semiannual testimony on monetary policy.

