Crypto-focused bank Silvergate is shutting operations and liquidating after market meltdown

March 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Silvergate Capital, a central lender to the crypto industry, said on Wednesday that it’s winding down operations and liquidating its bank. The stock plunged more than 36% in after-hours trading. Silvergate has served as one of the two main banks for crypto companies, along with New York-based Signature Bank. Silvergate has just over $11 billion in assets, compared with over $114 billion at Signature. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was a major Silvergate customer.

