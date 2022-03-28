Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors shelter from twin declines in U.S. stocks, bonds

March 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Side-by-side declines in U.S. equity and fixed income markets are pushing investors into cash, commodities and dividend-paying stocks as geopolitical uncertainty and worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve rock asset prices. With the first quarter of 2022 winding down, the S&P 500 is down around 5% year-to-date, after falling as much as 12.5% earlier in the year. The ICE BofA Treasury Index (.MERG0Q0), meanwhile, was recently down 5.6% this year, its worst start in history.

