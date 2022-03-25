Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as S&P 500 looks for second straight positive week

March 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening after a bounce-back session on Wall Street. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 11 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped about 0.1%. The move comes after a solid session for stocks on Wednesday in which the S&P rose 1.4%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9% and the Dow added 349 points.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds ramp up rand bets with net positions at their highest since 2017
  2. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Ordering Individual to Pay Over $17 Million in Multi-Million Dollar International Fraud Scheme
  3. Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake
  4. Major institutional investors ready to re-think portfolio strategies
  5. Stock futures are little changed as S&P 500 looks for second straight positive week

Search


Categories