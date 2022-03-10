Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500?s best one-day rally since 2020

March 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are little changed in overnight trading Wednesday after the major indexes posted sharp gains as commodity prices cooled. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 20 points. S&P 500 futures were near flat and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally higher. Amazon shares jumped more than 6% in extended trading after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Consumer inflation was likely high in February, and rising fuel prices will turn up the pressure
  2. Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion buyback
  3. Biden just put out an executive order on cryptocurrencies — here’s everything that’s in it
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500?s best one-day rally since 2020
  5. APAC venture capital investments in fintech surge to a record high of $15.69bn in 2021

Search


Categories