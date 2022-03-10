(Opalesque) Venture capital investments in APAC-based fintech surged to a record high of $15.69 billion in 2021, more than double the prior year’s figure of $5.87 billion, said a study. While this growth followed subdued funding activity in 2020, the 2021 figure also represented a 74% jump from 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, according to the 2022 Asia Pacific (APAC) Fintech Market Report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

