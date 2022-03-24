Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds navigated another turbulent month for the global economy with the average fund losing 0.3% – down 1.6% YTD

(Opalesque) Investor capital flowed out of the hedge fund industry in February, reversing the positive movement in January. Redemptions outweighed allocations by $3bn last month, but year-to-date flows remain positive to the tune of about $8bn after high January inflows, said HFM hedge fund flows report. Hedge funds navigated another turbulent month for the global economy and markets, which culminated in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average fund lost 0.3%, leaving it down 1.6% year-to-date.

