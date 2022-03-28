(HedgeCo.Net) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee entered a summary judgment order on March 16, 2022 for permanent injunction, monetary sanctions, and equitable relief against Rodney Scott Phelps, formerly of Tennessee. Previously, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee entered an order of default judgment (default order) against two other parties to the suit, Jason T. Castenir of Kentucky and Maverick Asset Management (Maverick) of Tennessee.

The summary judgment and default orders impose civil monetary penalties and restitution totaling more than $5 million. This includes a $420,000 civil monetary penalty against Phelps and a $2,461,301 civil monetary penalty, jointly, against Castenir and Maverick. The orders also require Maverick and Castenir to pay $1,172,800 in restitution and Phelps also is required to pay $1,172,800 in restitution to defrauded customers. Finally, the Orders subject Defendants to permanent trading and registration bans and a permanent injunction from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations, as charged. [See CFTC Press Release No. 7221-15].

Case Background

The summary judgment order found that Phelps and Castenir formed Maverick, which operated a commodity trading pool. In 2013, Maverick solicited more than $1.2 million in funds from investors. The solicitations were boosted by false materials claiming that Phelps had an extensive history of investing successfully in commodity trading markets. The solicitations also falsely assured investors that their risk would be “limited,” and that they could expect “guaranteed returns” of more than 100% per year. They promised investors that their money would be invested in commodity trading markets with the goal of earning substantial returns.

According to the summary judgment order, Phelps and Castenir actually used less than $400,000 of the invested funds for trading. The remaining investor funds were misappropriated. Nearly all of the funds used for commodity trading were lost in unprofitable trades. Nevertheless, throughout 2013, and despite the losses, Phelps, Castenir, and Maverick sent investors false account statements showing their investments yielded remarkably high gains. Throughout the entire investment operation, Phelps never registered with the CFTC as a commodity trader, despite the fact the he and Maverik engaged in numerous regulated activities.

Criminal Action

The summary judgment order further noted that on September 20, 2019, after a jury trial, Phelps was convicted of 13 counts of fraud and conspiracy in connection with the same underlying facts as the CFTC’s case. Phelps was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The CFTC cautions that orders requiring repayment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost because the wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets.