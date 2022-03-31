Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Enjoyed the last 12 years? You’re going to hate the next six.

March 31, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global equities, bonds, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other asset classes have existed in a fake and unnatural market environment for so many years that investors have become lulled into believing the environment is actually normal. Global markets have been engineered by the invisible hand of global central banks in the form of an unprecedented $25 Trillion of liquidity infusion into markets over the past dozen years.

