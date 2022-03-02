Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Digital asset hedge fund manager: “We are at the early stages of an innovative explosion”

March 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) According to the hedge fund managers at London-based Balliol Road Investments, buying collateral and payment network assets like Bitcoin should become a national strategic priority. “Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) are rapidly becoming the technological foundation of a new class of next-generation financial infrastructure,” says Nikos Kargadouris.

