(Opalesque) According to the hedge fund managers at London-based Balliol Road Investments, buying collateral and payment network assets like Bitcoin should become a national strategic priority. “Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) are rapidly becoming the technological foundation of a new class of next-generation financial infrastructure,” says Nikos Kargadouris.
Digital asset hedge fund manager: “We are at the early stages of an innovative explosion”
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.