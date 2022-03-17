(Hedgeweek) Alternative assets data, tools, and insights specialist Preqin, has published its H1 Investor Outlook for 2022, with represents the views of more than 350 LPs, interviewed in November 2021, investing across alternative assets — breaking down investor sentiment in the following categories: ESG, private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources.

