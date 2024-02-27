Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Zoom shares jump as quarterly results beat on top and bottom lines

February 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Zoom shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Monday after the video chat software vendor announced fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped analysts’ expectations.Revenue increased less than 3% from $1.12 billion a year earlier, according to a statement. The company reported net income of $298.8 million, or 98 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Jan. 31, compared with a net loss of $104.1 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures are little changed after index slips from record: Live updates
  2. Bitcoin resumes its rally, ripping through $54,000 for the first time since December 2021
  3. Berkshire shares slip after hitting all-time high on big profit gain
  4. Jamie Dimon on Capital One’s $35.3 billion Discover acquisition: ‘Let them compete’
  5. Hedge funds dump tech stocks after buying spree

Search


Categories