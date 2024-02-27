(CNBC) S&P 500 futuresare near flat early Tuesday as the market rally took a breather.Futures tied to the broad market index inched down by 0.04%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 15 points, off by 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.12%. In after-hours action, CarGurus and Unity Software dropped more than 12% and 18%, respectively, after offering weak guidance on financial performance to investors

To read this article: