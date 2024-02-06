(Hedgeweek) As ever, hedge fund news in the first month of the year was dominated by last year’s returns, with lots of positives from the likes of Citadel (15.3%), Millennium Management (10%), DE Shaw (10%), Rokos Asset Management (8.8%) et al. Taken in the context of the S&P 500’s 23% gain for the year though, and the Nasdaq’s even more formidable 43% return on the back of the continuing tech-driven rally in US stocks, their high single- or low-double digit returns weren’t that much to shout about.

To read this article: