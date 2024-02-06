Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 and Nasdaq gains take shine off hedge fund returns

February 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) As ever, hedge fund news in the first month of the year was dominated by last year’s returns, with lots of positives from the likes of Citadel (15.3%), Millennium Management (10%), DE Shaw (10%), Rokos Asset Management (8.8%) et al. Taken in the context of the S&P 500’s 23% gain for the year though, and the Nasdaq’s even more formidable 43% return on the back of the continuing tech-driven rally in US stocks, their high single- or low-double digit returns weren’t that much to shout about.

