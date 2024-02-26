(CNBC) After rising earlier in the day, shares of Nvidia closed up less than 1% Friday at $788.17 per share. Nvidia posted $22.10 billion in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, a 265% increase from a year ago and above the $20.62 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Nvidia reported $12.29 billion in net income during the quarter, up a staggering 769% from $1.41 billion last year.

