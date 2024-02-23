(CNBC) Much like Intuitive Machines’ spacecraft, its stock has been flying to the moon the past week. In a little over a month since hitting all-time lows, and as its IM-1 mission made its way to the lunar surface, shares of Intuitive Machines have more than tripled since early January. It’s a rally that Wall Street analysts describe as fueled by retail investors’ excitement for the space company’s progress toward an unprecedented goal.
Intuitive Machines stock has more than tripled. How Wall Street reads the moon-fueled rally
