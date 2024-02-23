Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intuitive Machines stock has more than tripled. How Wall Street reads the moon-fueled rally

February 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Much like Intuitive Machines’ spacecraft, its stock has been flying to the moon the past week. In a little over a month since hitting all-time lows, and as its IM-1 mission made its way to the lunar surface, shares of Intuitive Machines have more than tripled since early January. It’s a rally that Wall Street analysts describe as fueled by retail investors’ excitement for the space company’s progress toward an unprecedented goal.

