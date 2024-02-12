(CNBC) A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, giving the regulator and the billionaire a week to agree on a date and location for the interview. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler’s order, issued on Saturday night, formalized a tentative ruling she made in December that sided with the regulator.

To read this article: