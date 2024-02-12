(CNBC) A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, giving the regulator and the billionaire a week to agree on a date and location for the interview. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler’s order, issued on Saturday night, formalized a tentative ruling she made in December that sided with the regulator.
Elon Musk is ordered to testify in the SEC’s Twitter investigation
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.