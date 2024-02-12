Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk is ordered to testify in the SEC’s Twitter investigation

February 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, giving the regulator and the billionaire a week to agree on a date and location for the interview. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler’s order, issued on Saturday night, formalized a tentative ruling she made in December that sided with the regulator.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed on Sunday night after a record week for the S&P 500: Live updates
  2. Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion, with more to come
  3. Elon Musk is ordered to testify in the SEC’s Twitter investigation
  4. As Sam Bankman-Fried awaits prison sentence, FTX customers await a surprise: Full repayment
  5. Inflation in December was even lower than first reported, the government says

Search


Categories