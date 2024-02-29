Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor nets $700 million in gains on 3-day pop in crypto and MicroStrategy

February 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) While the long-term safety of bitcoin may still be up for debate, Michael Saylor’s strategy has been a hugely lucrative one, particularly this week. Shares of MicroStrategy, which derives the vast majority of its value from its bitcoin holdings, jumped 10% on Wednesday, bringing its three-day rally to 40%. Saylor is MicroStrategy’s biggest investor, with a 12% stake in the company. He also disclosed in 2020 personal ownership of 17,732 bitcoins.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures fall as Wall Street awaits the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge:
  2. Snowflake says Frank Slootman is retiring as CEO, stock plunges more than 20%
  3. Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor nets $700 million in gains on 3-day pop in crypto and MicroStrategy
  4. Novavax stock falls 20% as vaccine maker misses quarterly estimates, sees sluggish 2024 sales
  5. Alibaba Cloud slashes prices by as much as 55% to fuel AI growth in China

Search


Categories