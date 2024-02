(CNBC)Berkshire Hathawayshares slipped Monday, despite hitting an all-time high following strong earnings from Warren Buffett’s conglomerate over the weekend. Berkshire’s Class A shares last fell by 2.2%. Earlier in the session, the stock reached an all-time intraday high of $647,039, according to FactSet data. The shares settled at $615,356.

