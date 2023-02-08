(CNBC) Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post on the company’s website. Shares of Zoom closed up about 9.8%. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to life after the Covid pandemic, the company needs to adapt to the “uncertainty of the global economy” as well as “its effect on our customers.”

