(CNBC) Crypto exchange Gemini will contribute up to $100 million in cash, earmarked for its customers, as part of an agreement with bankrupt Genesis Global Capital and parent Digital Currency Group, Genesis’ lawyers said in a court hearing on Monday. The restructuring deal and recovery plan were announced during a status conference for crypto lender Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy protection in New York on Jan. 19. Genesis owed its creditors, including Gemini and its users, billions of dollars.

