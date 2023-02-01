(CNBC) AMD and Intel are fierce competitors in a difficult market for chips, but one has a much brighter short-term outlook than the other. While Intel is expecting declines across the board, AMD’s data center business is growing with the introduction of a new chip, and its pandemic-era acquisition of specialty chip-maker Xilinx is also contributing growth. On Tuesday, AMD said it expected $5.3 billion in sales in the March quarter, which would be a 10% year-over-year decline in sales.

