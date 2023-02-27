(CNBC) U.S. railroad Union Pacificon Sunday said it expects to name a successor to assume the position of chief executive officer replacing Lance Fritz in 2023. “Union Pacific has been my home for 22 years and I am confident that now is the right time for Union Pacific’s next leader to take the helm. I look forward to working with the Board as we identify our next CEO to lead the Company into the future,” Fritz said in a statement. The announcement comes after U.S. hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners in a letter on Sunday called for Fritz to be replaced.

